Bukkapatnam Tank to get facelift soon in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): The present airport will be developed into an international airport for government, civil and Trust purposes with the cooperation of Central and state governments, according to MLA D Sridhar. Reviewing on the tourism potential in the district, Sridhar said that the Tourism Department has identified Bukkapatnam Tank, the largest in the state to develop it as a boat club on the lines of Tank Bund in Hyderabad. The boat club will trigger tourism development. The Chitravati river with its scenic beauty will be another feather on the cap of the tourist district. The Puttaparthi outskirts has a beautiful landscape with well laid roads and extensive greenery which adds to its tourist potential. Scores of villas developed by Sai devotees entices tourists to the spiritual destination.

A Rs 1,000 crore master plan has been prepared involving several departments for developing an underground drainage and power cables, outer ring road, a modern roads and buildings guest house, food park and yoga fitness centre. The food park will be developed with international standards in a 100-acre area. Shortly the state government will be releasing Rs 30 crore to cater to the expenditure of the new district capital requirements. District Collector Basanth Kumar said that 15 acres of government land has been alienated for building a district headquarter complex to accommodate 30 government departments.