Bullock cart owners request permission to transport sand

Chirala :The Oruganti Reddy Yuvajana Sangham members along with the owners of the bullock carts in the Vetapalem mandal met the Chirala MLA Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy and complained that the local officials are not allowing them to transport sand. They requested the MLA to see the officials accord the permission as per the State government policy.

YSRCP State general secretary Varikuti Amruthapani, Oruganti Reddy Yuvajana Sangham leaders Dodla Rajesh Reddy, Nayudu China Mastan Reddy, and others along with the bullock cart owners Akkala Krishnareddy, Battu Mastan and others explained to the MLA that the Chief Minister has already given permission for the transport of sand from the quarries for locals, but the officials are cooperating with the illegal transporters of sand but not allowing the bullock cart owners. They complained that the sand mafia members are transporting the sand to other States, but the locals are not able to get any sand. They requested Balaram to talk to the officials and see they implement the orders of the Chief Minister and provide a livelihood to nearly 30,000 construction workers and sand transporters in the Constituency. Balarama Krishnamurthy said that he will take the issue to the district administration and see that the necessary permissions if any, are granted to them soon.