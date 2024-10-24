Buoyed by success, firms ready to set up hubs, training centres

Vijayawada : The two-day Drone Summit which concluded on Wednesday turned out to be a successful event as about 30 teams which participated in the summit are willing to set up drone innovation hubs and training centers in the state.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advised the participating industries to avoid any violations and ensure compliance regulations. It said it was ready to give any clarification they need in compliance of rules and regulations.

Neel Mehta, co-founder, Asteria Aerospace Ltd, explained the development of drones. He said there was a need to promote indigenous development of components which are at present being imported. He said drones below 2 kg can go for online certification for pilot.

Bhupinder Singh, a drone manufacturer, said that his company produces drones which have 130 km per hour speed facilitating communication and coordination between troops in inaccessible areas.

He said the drones have expertise in electronic warfare by disrupting enemy communications. In addition, they will provide logistics support by identifying security threats.

It is not a lone experience of Bhupinder Singh. Several other participants also expressed great satisfaction over the Drone Summit and stated that with such an encouragement by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh will certainly become biggest drone innovation hub.

Another entrepreneur Haipendra of Delhi who exhibited surveillance and survey drones said that this was the biggest drone show he had seen.

Anshul Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Redwing exhibited their drones in the shape of airplanes which has an expertise in healthcare drone deliver networks. The exhibitor said that they started health care medicines supply operations in hilly terrain areas of Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Manipur and Nagaland.

Srikanth Reddy of Thanos Drones said their drones will turn as an efficient solution for modern agriculture helping in pesticide spraying to revolutionise farm productivity and safety.