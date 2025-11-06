Live
- NDA will form govt in Bihar with full majority: Delhi CM Rekha
- India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025: Match Preview, Schedule, and Team News
- Bangladesh: Five BNP activists injured in gun attack over establishing dominance in Chattogram
- History-sheeter stabbed in full public view in Hyderabad succumbs to injuries
- Wordle 1601 Answer Today: Hints and Solution for November 6, 2025 (Thursday)
- Tenant Couple Held For Murder Of Elderly Landlord’s Wife In Bengaluru
- No Vote Theft: Indian Express Investigation Counters Rahul Gandhi’s Claims On Haryana Polls
- Orkla India IPO Listing: Share Price, GMP, Allotment, and Subscription Details
- Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy inaugurates training for new batch of DSPs
- 27% Voter Turnout So Far In Bihar Election 2025, Patna Records Lowest at 23.71%
Bus catches fire at Andhra-Odisha border, no casualties reported
Highlights
A catastrophic bus accident occurred in the Parvathipuram Manyam district, where an Odisha Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus was completely engulfed in flames.
A catastrophic bus accident occurred in the Parvathipuram Manyam district, where an Odisha Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus was completely engulfed in flames. The incident took place near Roddavalasa in the Pachipenta mandal, close to the Andhra-Odisha border.
Reports indicate that the fire broke out suddenly while the bus was en route from Visakhapatnam to Jaipur. The alertness of the driver played a crucial role in preventing loss of life; he managed to evacuate all passengers safely before the flames consumed the vehicle.
Fortunately, there were no reported fatalities, but the bus was entirely destroyed in the blaze. Full details are yet to be known.
Next Story