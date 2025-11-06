Bus catches fire at Andhra-Odisha border, no casualties reported

A catastrophic bus accident occurred in the Parvathipuram Manyam district, where an Odisha Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus was completely engulfed in flames. The incident took place near Roddavalasa in the Pachipenta mandal, close to the Andhra-Odisha border.

Reports indicate that the fire broke out suddenly while the bus was en route from Visakhapatnam to Jaipur. The alertness of the driver played a crucial role in preventing loss of life; he managed to evacuate all passengers safely before the flames consumed the vehicle.

Fortunately, there were no reported fatalities, but the bus was entirely destroyed in the blaze. Full details are yet to be known.