Bus overturns at Nallajerla of East Godavari District, no casualties

In a road incident in Nallajerla of East Godavari district involved an RTC bus traveling from Sabarangapur in Orissa to Vijayawada.
In a road incident in Nallajerla of East Godavari district involved an RTC bus traveling from Sabarangapur in Orissa to Vijayawada. The bus encountered a mishap when a tire punctured, causing the vehicle to lose control and collide with an electric pole. Fortunately, all 30 passengers onboard the bus escaped unharmed, prompting a collective sigh of relief.
Upon being informed of the accident, local authorities, including the police, promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance. In a commendable display of swift action, the authorities arranged for alternative transportation, ensuring the safe transfer of the passengers to their intended destination of Vijayawada via another bus.
