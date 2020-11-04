Bust myths on plasma donation at Kurnool: Civic chief

Kurnool: Municipal Corporation Commissioner D K Balaji has called upon those, who recovered from coronavirus, to come forward to donate plasma for treating corona patients. The commissioner has donated plasma after visiting the blood bank in government general hospital on Wednesday.

Later speaking to media, the commissioner said the plasma donation would save the life of another person and give a new lease of life to him. He said the donation of plasma would not cause any health problems and advised the doctors to remove doubts among people on it.

He said the coronavirus recovered persons would have more antibodies in their plasma that can fight the virus more effectively. The collected plasma if injected into the patient undergoing treatment for coronavirus, would have more chances of early recovery. So, the covid winners have to come forward to donate their plasma and save the life of another person, Balaji said.