Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy attends Vasavikanyaka Parameshwari Temple Committee meeting

Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy attends Vasavikanyaka Parameshwari Temple Committee meeting
The Vasavikanyaka Parameshwari Temple Committee in Nandikotkur town extended a special invitation to the Chief Guest Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy, for an event held at the Vasavikanyaka Parameshwari Temple.

The Vasavikanyaka Parameshwari Temple Committee in Nandikotkur town extended a special invitation to the Chief Guest Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy, for an event held at the Vasavikanyaka Parameshwari Temple.

The Chief Guest later attended an introductory program organized by the Arya Vaishyu Women Committee. The event also saw participation from Arya Vaishya elders VR Satyanarayana, Alwala Rammurthy, Bhimishetti Jayaram, Nageswara Rao, Baddishetty Rangaiah, Grandhikrishnamurthy, VR Srinu, Balusa Kishore, Balusaraju, Satish, Bhargav, Gautam Nehant, as well as members of the Arya Vaishya Mahila Committee and Arya Vaishya Youth Association

