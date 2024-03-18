Live
- India's outward FDI rises to $3.05 billion in Feb
- PM Modi accorded rousing reception in Coimbatore
- Centre establishes tribunal to assess legality of ban on Muslim Conference JK faction
- SC refuses out-of-turn hearing on industrial associations' pleas against disclosure of alpha-numeric numbers of Electoral Bonds
- PMK joins hands with BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of LS polls
- Punjab AAP ministers in LS poll fray must resign first, demands Sukhbir Badal
- BFI accepts high-performance director Bernard Dunne’s resignation
- Pak citizens commend Modi govt for boosting India’s global standing
- Leaving Telangana with a heart full of memories: Tamilisai Soundarajan
- Jayapur residents joyous over all-round development in PM Modi's adopted village
Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy attends Vasavikanyaka Parameshwari Temple Committee meeting
Highlights
The Vasavikanyaka Parameshwari Temple Committee in Nandikotkur town extended a special invitation to the Chief Guest Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy, for an event held at the Vasavikanyaka Parameshwari Temple.
The Chief Guest later attended an introductory program organized by the Arya Vaishyu Women Committee. The event also saw participation from Arya Vaishya elders VR Satyanarayana, Alwala Rammurthy, Bhimishetti Jayaram, Nageswara Rao, Baddishetty Rangaiah, Grandhikrishnamurthy, VR Srinu, Balusa Kishore, Balusaraju, Satish, Bhargav, Gautam Nehant, as well as members of the Arya Vaishya Mahila Committee and Arya Vaishya Youth Association
