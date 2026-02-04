Cabinet nod for panel to probe TTD laddu issue

Amaravati: The state Cabinet on Tuesday decided to entrust the alleged chemical and animal fat adulteration in the ghee used for Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam to a Commission of Inquiry to rectify lapses in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report and identify the real masterminds behind the scam.

The Cabinet noted that while the SIT had named some individuals, several serious omissions were found in its final findings. Ministers expressed concern that the investigation failed to clearly fix responsibility and bring the main culprits to justice.

Hence, the government ordered an independent inquiry and would direct the Commission to submit its report at the earliest.

Ministers discussed changes in tender norms for the procurement of ghee and questioned why former TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal did not object to these relaxations. The Cabinet reviewed the 2022 Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) report indicating adulteration, which was allegedly ignored by officials Balaji and Subrahmanyam. It was also noted that the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) report confirmed the presence of animal fat in the ghee.

Several ministers questioned the alleged use of fake documents to secure tenders and the sidelining of cooperative dairies in favour of private and bogus suppliers. The Cabinet directed the Commission to examine these aspects in detail.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan sought clarification on whether former chairman YV Subba Reddy’s role was mentioned in the SIT report and whether animal fat was cited in the charge sheet. Officials said Page 35 of the charge sheet clearly referred to it. Ministers stressed that identifying the main conspirators was essential and said the SIT failed to expose the real masterminds. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the inquiry was ordered to bring the truth before the public and ensure strict action. He assured that further action would be taken immediately after receiving the commission’s report.

Addressing the media, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said the SIT had submitted a charge-sheet and a confidential 11-page report recommending action against erring committee members and senior TTD officials. He said the charge-sheet was filed in court and formal cognizance was awaited.

Keshav said the Cabinet found serious irregularities in tender relaxations, quality control failures, and dilution of safeguards. He said tender conditions were relaxed without proper technical evaluation or field assessment. Citing the SIT, he said action was recommended against Balaji, Dharma Reddy, and Singhal for deliberate omissions. He revealed that suppliers allegedly purchased palm oil and mixed chemicals and flavouring agents to manipulate laboratory results and submitted fake documents to qualify for tenders.

He further said that the government decided to constitute a short-term administrative committee to examine procedural lapses and ensure natural justice. Officials facing allegations will be given an opportunity to explain before disciplinary action. Keshav said the government was following due process and not acting out of political vendetta.

He said the SIT probe was nearing completion and that only extracts had been received so far. Conclusions could be drawn only after examining the full charge sheet. He clarified that the inquiry was not targeted at individuals but aimed at restoring the integrity of the TTD system. He also warned against politicizing Tirumala.

On whether the government still believed animal fat was present in the ghee, he said decisions were based solely on evidence, particularly the NDDB CALF report, and not on assumptions. Ministers Kolusu Parthasarathi, Nadendla Manohar, and Y Satyakumar Yadav also spoke.