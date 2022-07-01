Call for Atmanirbhar in missile tech

Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said 38 of 40 vessels under construction are with the Indian shipyards and a large number of weapons and sensors are presently of foreign origin. He emphasised the urgent need to develop complete indigenised weapon systems for greater self-reliance and extend support to these systems throughout their lifecycle.

Delivering the inaugural address at the missile technology conclave-cum-symposium themed on 'Aatmanirbharta in Missile Repairs and Indigenisation Technologies (AMRIT-2022)' organised by the Indian Navy in collaboration with the AP Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA) in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the ENC chief said that Indian Navy's modernisation plan of new generation ships, submarines and aircraft focuses on indigenisation. Further, the Vice-Admiral exhorted the stakeholders and participants of the symposium to collectively steer the nation towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in missile technology.

The symposium drew an encouraging response from participating agencies from the Indian Navy, DRDO, PSUs, DPSUs, Indian Private Defence Industry, MSMEs, start-ups, representatives from state government and national agencies involved in indigenisation such as Technology Development Fund (TDF) of DRDO, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and Innovation for Defence Excellence (IDEX).

Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhusan Harichandan delivered a special address through virtual mode.

Participating as chief guest, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the defence sector has been identified as one of the key sectors focusing on establishing state-of-the-art infrastructure, providing conducive regulatory environment for investors, fostering innovation, promoting skill development and creating employment opportunities.

The Academia partners from National Research and Development Corporation (NRDC) and Andhra University actively engaged in the discussions and assured widening their research in the niche domain of missile technology.

Also, exhibition stalls were set up as a part of the conclave wherein the participating agencies and firms showcased their technical expertise and capabilities in the field of missile repairs and indigenisation.