Live
- Sports Min Mandaviya to chair ‘Chintan Shivir’ on 2028 Olympics preparation, sports governance
- Udit Raj says Akhilesh not wrong in supporting Abu Azmi
- Emeralds students shine in CA results
- Champions Trophy: Miller backs NZ to win, admits travel ahead of semi-final wasn’t ideal
- 7 robbers held, booty worth ₹35 lakh recovered
- Regency College Celebrates National Cold Cuts Day with Culinary Flair
- No season should be off-season for Uttarakhand, says PM Modi
- Remove encroachments, Commissioner instructs officials
- Ultraviolette Unveils Tesseract Electric Scooters in India; Check Prices
- Bangladesh Interim govt yet again fails to provide textbooks to millions of students
Just In
Call for unified fight against religious extremism
CPI national executive member Akkineni Vanaja inaugurated a three-day CPI district-level cadre workshop at the party office on Wednesday.
Rajamahendravaram : CPI national executive member Akkineni Vanaja inaugurated a three-day CPI district-level cadre workshop at the party office on Wednesday. The event was presided over by Pantam Nageswara Rao, district president of the farmers’ association.
Speaking on the occasion, Vanaja has called for the unification of democratic and secular forces to counter religious extremism in the country. She said that while a majority of the population works hard to sustain their livelihoods, a small privileged class enjoys wealth and luxury by exploiting their labour.
She urged party workers to prepare for ideological struggles to liberate the working class from exploitation and encouraged them to raise awareness of public issues and actively fight for people’s rights.
As part of the workshop, Prof Rajababu delivered a lecture on the fundamental principles of Marxist philosophy, while Prof K Venkataramana spoke about various forms of exploitation and possible solutions.CPI District Secretary T Madhu, and District committee members, including V Kondala Rao, K Jyothi Raju, K Srinivas, Chintalapudi Sunil, and Sappa Ramana, participated in the event.