Call to celebrate ‘Bhogi Mantalu’ at open grounds goes for a toss

Visakhapatnam: Despite officials of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation cautioning people not to light bonfires on the roads, the residents in various localities ignored the alert.

In many areas, people were seen bringing out logs, boxes and several unused items left at home to get rid of them during ‘Bhogi’ celebrated on the day-one of Sankranti festivities.

During Bhogi, people get rid of redundant things as a mark of discarding old and unwanted stuff, symbolising the need to make space for fresh tidings by shedding unnecessary habits and practices.

To dissuade people from lighting ‘Bhogi mantalu’ on roads, GVMC released a statement ahead of the Sankranti festivities, appealing to the locals not to light bonfires on the roads as it affects infrastructure resulting in loss of property and additional expenditure. In addition, the stress was on avoiding placing rubber tubes and plastic stuff in the bonfire as it impacts the environment, increases air pollution and mars the beauty of the city. Recommending designated spots for Bhogi, Municipal Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma emphasised on opting for public spaces, grounds and open areas to light ‘Bhogi mantalu.’

The officials requested people to burn Bhogi mantalu at designated spots, including open places and grounds instead.

However, people did not pay heed to the caution as they preferred celebrating the festival right in front of their residences and apartment complexes. When the stress on maintaining the city clean is getting intense, the corporation officials mentioned that people’s cooperation plays an imperative role in doing so.