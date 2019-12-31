Call to celebrate New Year without alcohol in Kakinada

Kakinada: Ideal College correspondent Dr P Chiranjeevini Kumari called upon the youth to celebrate New Year without liquor. Jana Vijnana Vedika organised a rally from Bhanugudi Junction to SP Office here on Tuesday.

Dr Chiranjeevini Kumari and Jana Vijnana Vedika State Secretary KVV Satyanarayana said that it was pathetic to see large scale liquor sales in the name of New Year's eve. She urged young people to celebrate New Year without alcohol, with friends, family and colleagues.

Alcohol causes an increase in accidents and crime, disturb family members and others, she said. Satya Scan Centre proprietor K Satyanarayana, K Krishna Rao, UTF secretary G Prabhakara Varma and others were present.