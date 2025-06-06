Call to educate children about benefits of growing trees

Vijayawada: Medical and Health Minister and NTR district in-charge Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said here on Thursday that the aim was to plant a total of one crore saplings across the state and 2.60 lakh saplings in NTR district to realise the vision of ‘Swarnandhra.’

Speaking at the World Environment Day and Vanamahotsavam - 2025 programme organised by the District Forest Department at Nagara Vanam in Kothuru Tadepalli, Vijayawada Rural, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav emphasised the joint efforts of Central and State governments to maintain environmental balance and improve living standards through afforestation. He, along with local MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad and district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, inaugurated the event by planting saplings.

The minister recalled Prime Minister Modi’s call to plant a tree in the name of one’s mother (Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam). He urged the public to educate children about the benefits of growing trees.

MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad echoed the concerns about environmental imbalance leading to natural calamities, citing the sudden floods in Budameru that caused damage.

He shared that he is extensively planting and nurturing trees under his ‘Vasantha Green Project’.

District Collector Lakshmisha stated that just as Yogandhra contributes to mental development, planting trees helps protect the environment and increase greenery.

Vijayawada RDO Kavuri Chaitanya, District Forest Officer G Satish, DPO P Lavanya Kumari, DRDA PD ANV Nanchararao, DWAMA PD A Ramu, District Forest Range Officer K Srinivasulu Reddy, Deputy Range Officer P Raju, and other officials also participated.