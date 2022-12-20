Call to follow Jesus' way of kindness, love

Ongole (Prakasam District): Everyone should follow the kindness and love shown by Jesus Christ, stated Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh. Along with local MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma and others, he participated in the semi-Christmas celebrations organised by Minority Welfare department at Spandana Hall at the Collectorate here on Monday. District Minorities Welfare Officer Jhansi supervised the programme.

Speaking at the programme, Minister Suresh said the government is giving priority to the welfare of minorities and taking up many programmes for them. He said that the government wishes for the prosperity and well-being of everyone.

MLA Srinivasa Reddy advised the district administration to settle the issues of the JMB Church management. He wished that there would be a common and united prayer for the believers and the members of the management should get a consensus on the functioning of the church.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Joint Collector M Abhishikt Kishore, PDCC Bank chairman Dr Madasi Venkaiah, State Minority Corporation Director Mahaboob, Housing Corporation Director Vijay Kumar, State Library Organisation Chairman Seshagiri and others participated in the programme.