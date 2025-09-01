Call to maintain peace during immersion festivities

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani has called upon everyone to celebrate the Ganesh immersion festivities together in a friendly atmosphere of peace andbrotherhood, regardless of caste and religion.

A meeting of the Peace Committee was held at the Collectorate here on Sunday under her chairmanship, who is Chairman of the Peace Committee. District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi, District joint collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy, DRO B Sivannarayana Reddy, and others participated in this meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Nagarani said that West Godavari district is known as a peaceful district and hoped that it will remain so in the future.

It was clarified that DJ sound systems are not allowed under any circumstances in the Ganesha pandals and during the immersions. During the processions, very low sound is allowed at hospitals and mosques. It was suggested that only devotional songs should be played in the Ganesha pandals, without playing obscene songs or movie songs. It was said that there should be sweet music with divine songs to increase devotion so that we should not forget that this is a divine work.

District Superintendent of Police and Vice-Chairman of Peace Committee Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that all the necessary arrangements have been completed to ensure a peaceful atmosphereduring the festival.

District joint collector Rahul Kumar Reddy said that two rounds of meetings have already been held with the concerned officials on the arrangements for the Vinayaka Mahotsavam and the steps to be taken. Appropriate orders have been issued to the departments of Electricity, Fire, Police, Revenue, Panchayat Raj and others, he said.

DRO B Sivannarayana Reddy, RDOs and committee members Dasiraju, K Praveen Kumar Reddy, Khatib Kausar Bhano, DSPs Jai Surya, Sri Veda, D Viswanath, DPRO and committee convener T Nageswara Rao, committee members Assistant Excise Superintendent RV Prasad Reddy, DMHO Dr G Geetabai, Bhimavaram Municipality Assistant Commissioner Rambabu, District Endowment Department Officer, representatives of various parties, elders and representatives of various religions, representatives of voluntary organisations, district officers of various departments participated in this meeting.