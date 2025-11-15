Call to take precautions to avoid diabetes

Guntur: Considering the present-day lifestyle conditions, everyone should develop scientific awareness and take preventive measures from a young age to avoid falling prey to diabetes, said Guntur Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Challa Obulesu.

He inaugurated a free diabetes screening camp at Tanvika Function Hall on Amaravati Road on Friday, organised by Indian Medical Association Guntur branch on the occasion of World Diabetes Prevention Day.

The Additional Commissioner said in earlier days, diabetes was more prevalent among wealthy than among poorer and middleclass communities.

IMA State president Dr G Nanda Kishore said IMA is conducting various programmes across the State with the objective of creating public awareness and controlling diabetes.

IMA Guntur president Dr T Seva Kumar, Dr Bharani, Dr E Krishna Murthy, Dr D Amaralingeswara Rao were among those, who participated.