Campaign to promote adoption of solar energy

Visakhapatnam : With utilisation of renewable energy taking a new level, a Rooftop Solar Experience Centre was launched in Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday. Aimed at raising awareness, driving the adoption of rooftop solar, reshaping the rooftop solar landscape, the centre of the solar power company Freyr Energy will allow visitors to understand each component of the solar system such as the latest technology panels and other essential features of the system.

By providing an interactive and accessible platform, the company intends to drive informed decision-making and accelerate adoption of solar energy. The facility was inaugurated by Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapati Raju Pusapati, MLA of Vizianagaram, in the presence of Radhika Choudary, and Mr. Saurabh Marda, co-founders of the solar power company. The initiative aligns with the government’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and works towards supporting the solar vision and sustainability goals of India by encouraging both residential and commercial solar adoption. After launching the centre in the city, the Vizianagaram MLA, said, “The initiative marksa significant step towards sustainable and clean energy adoption. By empowering individuals and entrepreneurs to harness the power of solar energy, we are contributing towards a greener future.”