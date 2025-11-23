Campus recruitments held at Ananthalakshmi Engg College

Anantapur: About 136 final year B Tech Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics Engineering students of the college attended campus recruitment process conducted by leading companies Renault Nissan and Tata Motors Chennai at Ananthalakshmi Engineering College, said college principal Dr Kutala Srinivasulu.

The HR managers of these companies conducted recruitment process through written test, group discussion, technical and HR rounds. Out of these, Renault Nissan Company selected 68 students and Tata Motors Company selected 37 students as trainee engineers, and the company representatives announced an annual salary of Rs 3 lakh for them.

College chairman M Anantharamudu, vice-chairman M Ramesh Naidu, principal Dr Kutala Srinivasulu, director of campus placements and skill development Dr M Surendra Naidu and faculty congratulated the selected students.