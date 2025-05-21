Canal Road to be developed under PPP mode

Rajamahendravaram: The state government’s recent decision to develop the Canal Road from Rajamahendravaram to Kakinada Port via Dwarapudi and Anaparthi under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode has been welcomed by local residents.

Field-level surveys are currently underway to assess the existing road conditions, and consultants will soon be appointed to prepare a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR). Administrative approval has already been granted, and the government has directed that the DPR be submitted within four months. The road is also being recognised as a State Highway.

Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, who had earlier raised the need to upgrade this road to a four-lane route in the Assembly, stressed its strategic importance as one of the key corridors connecting Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada Port. He said that this road would benefit vehicular traffic from Krishna, West Godavari, and Eluru districts heading towards Kakinada. The proposed development is expected to ease traffic congestion on the existing ADB road and benefit nearly 60 villages along the Canal Road. Besides facilitating freight movement, the road is also expected to boost tourism. The MLA mentioned that religious and tourist destinations in Dwarapudi, Anaparthi, Mandapeta, Bikkavolu, and Samalkot would see an increase in visitors. Additionally, the road will enhance connectivity to industrial zones in Peddapuram and Samarlakota. Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that preliminary proposals have been submitted to both the state and central governments, and that the decision to proceed under PPP mode will reduce travel difficulties for the public. The 62-km-long road will connect National Highway-16 at Samarlakota to NH-216, providing a viable alternative route to Kakinada Port.

This road passes through constituencies including Rajamahendravaram Urban, Rajamahendravaram Rural, Anaparthi, Mandapeta, Ramachandrapuram, Peddapuram, Kakinada Rural, and Kakinada Urban. Though a proposal to develop this road with a budget of Rs 230 crore was made in 2016, it did not materialise due to various reasons. However, land acquisition for the project had already been completed, which is now expected to reduce the financial burden and expedite the current project.

Between 2019 and 2024, nearly 40 kilometres of the Canal Road had become severely damaged with potholes, and no repair works were undertaken during that period. Travel became extremely difficult. With the formation of the current coalition government, repair works have been initiated along the route, improving travel conditions significantly.