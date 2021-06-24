Cancellation of Exams: Nara Lokesh calls it a victory for students, parents, teachers

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Thursday termed the cancellation of the 10th and Intermediate examinations in AP as a victory for the students, parents and teachers after their relentless agitation for the same.

Lokesh congratulated the students on their final victory. He said the dangerous game that the State government planned to play with their lives came to an end with the cancellation of the exams.

It was after a two-month long non-compromising agitation that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had relented and cancelled the exams, he pointed out.

In a statement here, Lokesh said that he wrote a letter to the State government on April 18 itself and a lot of time and energy would have been saved if the exams were cancelled at that time. The Chief Minister's adamant attitude has caused all these problems.

If the exams were cancelled early like other States, the AP students would also have got more time to prepare for the competitive entrance examinations.

He said that the Chief Minister and his Ministers should at least take into consideration the opinions and the justified demands of the opposition and the students from now on.

If the government positively responded to the agitation, it would have been spared from the serious strictures passed by the Supreme Court of India. The students and parents would also have been spared from a lot of needless stress and strain.