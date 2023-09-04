Cancer can be cured, if detected early: DM&HO

Rajamahendravaram: District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr K Venkateswara Rao informed that there are more chances of preventing cancer, if it is detected early. So, every person should undergo cancer screening tests regularly, he said.

A meeting was held at DM&HO office here on Sunday, over the issue of setting up mobile cancer screening in rural areas in the district with the cooperation of private hospitals. The DM&HO said that these tests will help in early detection of cancer symptoms. “If we can detect some of the symptoms that are often seen in humans, we can detect cancer early,” he said.

He advised people to come to this cancer screening organised by the government and get tested without neglecting even minor problems. Symptoms like constipation, diarrhoea, pain during urination, blood in urine, frequent need to urinate, sores on the body that do not heal for a long time, sores in the mouth that do not go away, black stools, painless lumps on the breasts, redness of skin should be tested at these screening centres.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Rajeev said that nine camps are being organised throughout the district this month. Mobile Screenings will be organised at Palamuru of Anaparthi mandal on September 4th, Devarapally on 6th, Gadarada of Korukonda mandal on 8th, Vemuluru of Kovvuru mandal on 12th, Jagannadhapuram of Nallajerla mandal on 15th, Pochavaram of Thallapudi mandal on 20th, Samishragudem of Nidadavolu mandal on 23rd, Tandapudi of Gopalapuram mandal on 26th, Mortha village of Undrajavaram mandal on 29th.

These cancer screening camps will be set up in nine more villages in October. Delta, Ascent, and GSL Hospitals are providing support to organize these camps. Epidemiologist Sudhir and other medical staff were also present.