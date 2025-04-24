Candlelight rally conducted against terrorist attack

Vijayawada: YSRCP Central Constituency coordinator and former MLA Malladi Vishnu described the Pahalgam incident as deeply tragic. Paying tributes to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, he organised a candlelight rally on Wednesday from the Ambedkar statue near American Hospital to the Janahita Sadan in Andhra Prabha Colony.

Malladi Vishnu said that Kashmir attracts a large number of tourists not only from India but also from around the world. He condemned the brutal act of shooting tourists who were enjoying nature’s beauty, calling it an inhumane act. He said that there is no place for terrorism in a civilised world and expressed distress over the killing of 28 people.

He described the deaths of two individuals from Andhra Pradesh in the incident as particularly heartbreaking. Terming the attack as an assault on the unity and integrity of the nation, he urged all political parties and organisations, transcending party lines, to condemn this terrorist act.

Offering prayers for the peace of the departed souls, he expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. He warned that the terrorists responsible for this massacre would soon have to pay a heavy price. He also suggested that the Central Government take stringent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future. A large number of party members participated in the programme.