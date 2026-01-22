‘Manipal Run for Cure 2026’ poster released

Vijayawada: Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta unveiled the T-shirt and poster for ‘Manipal Run for Cure 2026’, an awareness run aimed at promoting a cancer-free tomorrow, at Manipal Hospital here on Wednesday.

The unveiling ceremony was held in the presence of J Ramanjaneya Reddy, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, and Dr Rama Krishna, Consultant – Radiation Oncology, Manipal Hospital Vijayawada, along with hospital officials and staff.

Manipal Hospital is organising the run as part of its commitment to community health and cancer awareness. The event is being conducted in observance of World Cancer Day – 2026, with the objective of creating awareness about cancer prevention, the importance of early detection, and the adoption of healthy lifestyles.

The Manipal Run for Cure 2026 is scheduled to be held on Sunday starting from Indira Gandhi Stadium. The event is open to the public and will feature 5K and 10K run categories, encouraging people from all walks of life to participate in the awareness initiative.