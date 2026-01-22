Bengaluru Airport Staffer Arrested For Allegedly Harassing South Korean Woman During Security Check

A South Korean woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a ground staff member at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Monday, leading to the arrest of the accused by airport police. The incident reportedly took place when the woman was at the airport to board a flight to South Korea.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Affaann Ahmed, stopped the passenger during ticket verification and claimed that her bag was emitting a beeping sound. On this pretext, he asked her to undergo a separate inspection. He then allegedly escorted her to a men’s washroom, where he touched her inappropriately while pretending to carry out a security check.

Police said the woman objected to the manner in which she was being searched, but the man allegedly continued before eventually letting her leave. Distressed by the incident, the passenger approached airport security officials, who immediately detained the staffer and handed him over to the Kempegowda International Airport police.

Investigators stated that CCTV footage from the airport premises supported the woman’s complaint. It was also revealed that the accused was employed as a contract-based ground staff member involved in security-related duties.

A case has been registered against him under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and he has been taken into custody. Authorities confirmed that further investigation is underway to ascertain all details related to the incident.