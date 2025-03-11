Live
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
- Interstellar Re-Release: Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Epic Returns to Theaters This Day
- Vizag MP proposes key measures to enhance maritime capabilities
- Cong divided India, now it is dividing Bengaluru city: HD Kumaraswamy on Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024
- HM warns of stern action against offenders in crimes against women
- MEIL Foundation donates two electric buses
Can’t imagine police department without home guards
Tirupati: Rayalaseema region Home Guard Commandant Mahesh Kumar said that it is difficult to imagine police department without home guards. Asking the home guards in Tirupati to bring their problems to the notice of district SP Harshavardhan Raju, he assured of solving all their problems.
The Commandant organised Home Guard Darbar at AR Parade Grounds here on Monday, in which several home guards participated and poured in their woes before the Commandant.
Mahesh Kumar advised them to keep away from vices in view of their health and family interests and assured he will strive to implement welfare schemes meant for home guards properly.
Home Guards DSP Chiranjeevi, Reserve Inspector Pothula Raju and others were present.
