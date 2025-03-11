  • Menu
Can’t imagine police department without home guards

Rayalaseema region Home Guard Commandant Mahesh Kumar interacting with home guards in Tirupati on Monday

Tirupati: Rayalaseema region Home Guard Commandant Mahesh Kumar said that it is difficult to imagine police department without home guards. Asking the home guards in Tirupati to bring their problems to the notice of district SP Harshavardhan Raju, he assured of solving all their problems.

The Commandant organised Home Guard Darbar at AR Parade Grounds here on Monday, in which several home guards participated and poured in their woes before the Commandant.

Mahesh Kumar advised them to keep away from vices in view of their health and family interests and assured he will strive to implement welfare schemes meant for home guards properly.

Home Guards DSP Chiranjeevi, Reserve Inspector Pothula Raju and others were present.

