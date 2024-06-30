Capital on fast-track

Vijayawada : The State Government for whom AP means Amaravati and Polavaram is taking measures to put all the works that were stalled during the previous YSRCP regime on fast-track.

As part of this, the Capital Region Development Authority on Saturday issued a gazette notification on construction of Government buildings and complexes in the Amaravati capital region as per the original master plan that was prepared during the previous TDP regime and notified 1,575 acres for constructing the government complexes.

CRDA commissioner K Bhaskar said that Rayapudi, Nelapadu, Lingayapalem, Sakhamuru and Kondamarajupalem village region are notified for constructing government complexes as per section 39 of the CRDA Act. It may be noted that the state government is keen on completion of all government complexes in the Amaravati region. This includes the housing complexes for Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, IAS officers and villas for judges. Works on the housing complexes were completed to the extent of about 70 to 80 percent by the time TDP went out of power in 2019. The YSRCP government had stopped all the work. If completed it would help in huge savings for the government which now pays heavy rents for the people’s representatives and bureaucrats.

A lot of infrastructural works also need to be taken up like underground drainage before the flats can be allotted. The government had used the best of the materials, including modern interior facilities.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had visited these housing complexes recently and directed the officials to complete the remaining works at the earliest. Following this, once again the area is buzzing with construction activity, officials said.