Capital War: Amaravati Farmers continue protests for seventh day, seek' governor's appointment

Highlights

Farmers' concerns in the Amaravati region against the three capitals of the AP have reached to seventh day. People from 29 villages of Amaravati are agitating. They are supported by various political parties, public groups and students.

Another tense situation has occurred in Thulluru. The farmers tried to put up the tent to hold a i definite strike, but the police blocked it. In this backdrop, an altercation broke out between the two groups. On the other hand, protests are being held in Krishna and Guntur districts. Capital farmers have asked an appointment to meet Governor Biswabhushan.

Farmers are also preparing to protest at the secretariat. Arrangements are being made for. The police have been heavily deployed at the secretariat to avoid trouble for the employees. The police are checking each and every one who are entering into office premises. On the other hand, Siddhartha Walkers Association organized a protest rally in the name of Save Amaravati. He demanded that Amaravati to be continued as capital.

