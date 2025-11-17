Caravan parks to come up at Araku, Lambasingi and Suryalanka Beach

Visakhapatnam: Working in tandem with emerging travel trends and offering a refreshing vacation experience to tourists trickling in at the most sought-after tourist destinations, caravan parks will be facilitated for the first time in Andhra Pradesh.

Initially, the caravan parks are going to come up at Araku, Lambasingi and Suryalanka Beach wherein a complete ecosystem for the travellers will be facilitated.

As part of the pilot project, about 10-15 e-vehicles will be provided for the caravan park at Lambasingi.

“This is the first caravan project to be executed in Andhra Pradesh,” explained Nandini Patnaik, project partner, after inking a pact with the government of Andhra Pradesh at the Confederation of Indian Industry Partnership Summit -2025.

Sharing details of the endeavour with The Hans India, Nandini says that she is excited to work on the one-of-its-kind project. "With an estimated investment of Rs.15 crore, the ensuing three parks at three different tourist destinations will provide a unique vacation experience to the tourists," she informs.

With no proper accommodation facilities available in Lambasingi, Suryalanka and Araku, Nandini opines that the caravan parks will provide a safe and secure experience for the tourists to explore the destination.

After setting up a caravan park at Lambasingi, another two such parks are going to be facilitated at Suryalanka Beach and Araku. Each park will have a fleet of 10 caravans. Elaborating about the project further, Kalpana Oduru, managing director of Vizag Recreation Private Limited, says that a family could comfortably stay in the caravan and spend their vacation, connecting with nature. "As there is no caravan culture in united Visakhapatnam district, we wanted to provide a new experience for the tourists," she reasons.

Further, Kalpana says that these parks will be safe and secure and offer a hassle-free ambience for tourists with necessary infrastructure.