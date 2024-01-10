Eluru: Career guidance session held for Inter students

Eluru: Ch SD St Theresa’s College for Women (Autonomous) organised a career guidance and counselling session for Intermediate students sponsored by RUSA (2.0) here on Tuesday. The session aimed to provide students with insights into various career options and assist them in making informed decisions about their future.

As many as 650 intermediate students from the college and surrounding institutions attended. The session featured distinguished speakers from various fields who shared their experiences and expertise, helping students explore different career paths and understand the skills required for each profession.

The session began with an introductory speech by Principal Dr Sr Mercy P, who emphasised the importance of career guidance and counselling in enabling students to choose a profession that aligns with their interests and strengths as per NEP 2020. Correspondent of the college Mother Ernestine Fernandez highlighted the college’s commitment to providing comprehensive support to students in their career pursuits.

A panel discussion comprising experts from various industries, including Ms Tirumani Sri Pooja, IAS Assistant Collector, Dr Ch Maanasa, Counsellor, Dr MV Prasad, Principal Scientist, ICAR, IIOPR, Dr Sahaya Bhaskaran, Associate Professor, Major Dr PM Celine Rose, Associate Professor, G Sambhavi, CA, ICA Bhavan, Eluru.