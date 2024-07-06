Live
Carnival to be held soon for tourism development
Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh has announced significant initiatives aimed at boosting tourism and film industry development.
Tirupati : Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh has announced significant initiatives aimed at boosting tourism and film industry development. Among the plans disclosed is the organisation of a carnival to enhance tourism across the State. Also, steps are being taken to establish a state-of-the-art film studio in Tirupati. Minister Durgesh convened a review meeting at a private hotel here on Friday evening to deliberate on strategies for advancing tourism in Andhra Pradesh. The discussions primarily focused on Tirupati and the spiritual hub of Tirumala, with proposals including construction of a hotel on Tourism Department land near Tirumala.
MLA Arani Srinivasulu advocated for the creation of a tourism circuit linking Tirumala-Tirupati, Srikalahasti and Kanipakam, alongside efforts to bolster infrastructure.
Highlighting deficiencies in past efforts, Minister Durgesh criticised previous administrations for neglecting tourism. He emphasised the current government’s commitment to revitalising the sector through collaborations with the Central government and public-private partnerships.
Durgesh underscored the dedication of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to advancing temple and eco-tourism. Plans are also underway to host a tourism carnival soon, aimed at comprehensively promoting sectoral growth.
Addressing concerns over Tirumala and Tirupati, Durgesh assured protection of Hindu sentiments and hinted at reinstating pensions for artists. Discussions are ongoing with film producers to establish a film studio in Tirupati, leveraging its strategic connectivity with Chennai and Bnegaluru. Former TUDA Chairman NV Prasad and Jana Sena combined Chittoor District President Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad, Kiran Royal, former MLA M Sugunamma among others were present.