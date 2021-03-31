Carry on vaccination drive with vigour: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to carry out the Covid-19 vaccination drive vigorously in the state as it is the only way out to avoid Covid wave.

He discussed wide range of issues with district collectors and SPs during the Spandana video conference here on Tuesday. Village secretariats, RBKs, YSR Health Clinics, house site pattas in 90 days, Nadu-Nedu, Cheyutha Spandana, and other issues figured in the meet.

Stating that he would be taking the vaccine on April 1, he said after the election process for MPTCs and ZPTCs is over, complete focus can be laid on vaccination. He said steps should be taken to ensure vaccination in urban areas from April 1 and village and ward secretariats should be considered a unit for it.

The Chief Minister announced the welfare activities to be implemented in April and May. He said volunteers would be felicitated on April 13, and Jagananna Vidya Deevena on April 16. He said YSR interest-free loans scheme for farmers would be implemented on April 20 and YSR interest-free loans scheme for DWACRA women would be implemented on April 23. Jagananna Vasati Devena would be implemented in April 28 and the money will be credited in three phases. Rythu Bharosa on May 13, Matyakara Bharosa on May 18 and Kharif Insurance (2020) on May 25.

The Chief Minister said 94 per cent of distribution of house site pattas was completed and remaining 1,69,588 pattas should be distributed soon and distribution of around 47,000 pattas under TIDCO was completed. He said every eligible beneficiary should receive house site and directed the officials to take steps to complete verification of pending applications. He asked them to complete land acquisition for providing house sites to new applicants.

Congratulating district collectors for achieving record in MGNREGS works by logging 25.50 crore mandays for financial year 2020-21, he said it was a matter of pride that the state stood third in implementation of the scheme despite being a small state. He said Rs 5,818 crore was given directly as wages to the labourers. The district collectors and joint collectors should own this programme and review the works regularly.

The Chief Minister said construction works of Village Secretariats, RBKs and Village Clinics should be expedited. He said 9,899 Bulk Milk Cooling centres need to be set up across the state of which work has started in 3,841 places.

The second phase of Nadu-Nedu in schools would start by end of April. The officials said the works of first phase in 15,715 schools is almost completed except for painting works in some schools.

The Chief Minister said 55,607 Anganwadis will be converted into pre-primary schools and the medium of instruction would be English.