Case registered against Posani Krishna Murali for remarks on Pawan Kalyan

The Rajahmundry police have registered a case against actor, director, and AP Film Development Corporation Chairman Posani Krishna Murali following the High Court orders on the complaint filed by Jana Sena party leaders at the Rajahmundry One Town police station, alleging that the latter had made baseless and inappropriate comments against Pawan Kalyan.

As the case was not registered initially, Jana Sena leaders approached the court. The court, upon hearing the petition, ordered the police to register a case against Posani Krishna Murali.

The police have now registered a case against Posani under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 354, 355, 500, 504, 506, 5007, and 5009, at the One Town police station.