- Following are foreign exchange rates on october-03-2023
- Asian Games: Atanu, Dhiraj lose in shoot-offs in recurve archery quarterfinals
- Live Update: PM Modi to arrive soon to Nizamabad
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy iPhone 12 for Rs 32,999
- Close shave for passengers as bus hangs on bridge over Mahanadi
- Nara Lokesh's CID inquiry in IRR case postponed to October 10
- New Zealand academics call for single gender hospital rooms
- Australian states remain on high alert due to bushfires
- UP issues guidelines for production, sale of biodiesel
- Significant 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Delhi-NCR, Nepal Epicenter: Oct 3, 2023
Case registered against Posani Krishna Murali for remarks on Pawan Kalyan
The Rajahmundry police have registered a case against actor, director, and AP Film Development Corporation Chairman Posani Krishna Murali following the High Court orders on the complaint filed by Jana Sena party leaders at the Rajahmundry One Town police station, alleging that the latter had made baseless and inappropriate comments against Pawan Kalyan.
As the case was not registered initially, Jana Sena leaders approached the court. The court, upon hearing the petition, ordered the police to register a case against Posani Krishna Murali.
The police have now registered a case against Posani under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 354, 355, 500, 504, 506, 5007, and 5009, at the One Town police station.
