Cases booked for violence in Palnadu district

Guntur: Palnadu district collector Srikesh Balaji has said police filed cases in connection with violence taken place in Palnadu district during the elections.

Speaking to media in Narasarao pet he said some untoward incidents took place in some parts of Palnadu district and stern action would be taken on culprits. He said the EC taking measures for counting of votes on June 4. He said 15.85 lakh votes were polled in the district and section 144 will be continued till June 5.







