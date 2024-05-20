  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Cases booked for violence in Palnadu district

Cases booked for violence in Palnadu district
x
Highlights

Guntur: Palnadu district collector Srikesh Balaji has said police filed cases in connection with violence taken place in Palnadu district during the...

Guntur: Palnadu district collector Srikesh Balaji has said police filed cases in connection with violence taken place in Palnadu district during the elections.

Speaking to media in Narasarao pet he said some untoward incidents took place in some parts of Palnadu district and stern action would be taken on culprits. He said the EC taking measures for counting of votes on June 4. He said 15.85 lakh votes were polled in the district and section 144 will be continued till June 5.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X