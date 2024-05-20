Live
- SC refuses to entertain PIL against three new criminal laws
- There is Cong wave across the country: VH
- Air India Express flight makes emergency landing
- Ramagundam: Women urged to achieve financial independence
- Mobil 1 partners with RPPL to vroom in streets of Bengaluru
- Cases booked for violence in Palnadu district
- Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani's accent sparks debate online
- Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai with daughter aaradhya
- BJP claims credit for Warangal development
- Karimnagar: Rampant fraud in rice sales
Guntur: Palnadu district collector Srikesh Balaji has said police filed cases in connection with violence taken place in Palnadu district during the elections.
Speaking to media in Narasarao pet he said some untoward incidents took place in some parts of Palnadu district and stern action would be taken on culprits. He said the EC taking measures for counting of votes on June 4. He said 15.85 lakh votes were polled in the district and section 144 will be continued till June 5.
