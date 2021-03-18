Cases nothing but vendetta, slams Ravichandra

Nellore: MLC and TDP district president Beeda Ravichandra said that people know very well that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu booked only as part of YSRCP's politics of vendetta.

Speaking to the media at the party office here on Wednesday, Ravichandra said the state government included the name of TDP organising secretary Kilari Rajesh in the Amaravati 'land scam' case because he is a friend of Nara Lokesh though he brought the land at a distance of 25 km from Amaravati long ago.

The TDP leader demanded to know why the ruling party is not pursuing the murder case of Y S Vivekananda Reddy though he is the uncle of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said setbacks were not new to the TDP and the leaders and cadres were not demoralised by the outcome of panchayat and civic body polls.

Recalling that TDP got only nine municipalities in all 294 constituencies in the united Andhra Pradesh in local body elections in 2004, he said the results had not discouraged them from continuing in politics and later bouncing back to power. He said State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is very close to Y S Rajasekhar Reddy but the YSRCP portrayed him as a supporter of Chandrababu Naidu citing caste as part of propaganda to tarnish the image of the Opposition.

Ravichandra said it is part of a mind game of the ruling party to hide their failures and shortcomings.

He also found fault with the state government for filing cases against former Minister P Narayana while reminding that he devised the plan to establish the best and world-class capital to realise the dream of state's people.

Former mayor and TDP Nellore Lok Sabha in-charge Sk Abdul Aziz and former NUDA chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy was also present.