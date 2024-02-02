Live
- CMFRI showcases wonders of marine life on 77th Foundation Day
- Trailer for 'LSD' series is out; MX Player to stream it from 2nd February!!!
- Punjab Hockey Academy crowned champions of the K.D Singh Babu Sub-Junior Hockey Tournament
- Punjab Police avert target killings, one held
- ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC hope to resume season with win against Bengaluru FC at home
- BMC focusses big on Mumbai infra projects, to dip into reserves for expenses
- Dr. Guduri declared as the MP candidate
- US stocks open mixed following stronger-than-expected jobs report
- More snow in store for Himachal this weekend: Met Office
- Terror funding case: Delhi HC directs medical treatment for Yasin Malik in Tihar Jail
Just In
Cash, gold worth about Rs 17 crore seized in Andhra Pradesh
Unaccounted cash, gold, and silver worth nearly Rs 17 crore have been seized in Andhra Pradesh ahead of simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha.
Amaravati: Unaccounted cash, gold, and silver worth nearly Rs 17 crore have been seized in Andhra Pradesh ahead of simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha.
During the checking at different places, the police have seized the cash and other valuables in in Tirupati, Potti Sriramulu Nellore, and Kurnool districts since Thursday.
The biggest seizure of Rs 7.27 crore cash was made in Nellore.
A person was found to be carrying Rs 4.38 crore. He told police that the cash was meant for purchasing gold. However, he failed to present documents in support of his claim.
Police seized Rs 5.12 crore cash from three places in Gudur town in Tirupati district. Six people were detained in three different cases. Police said they failed to show relevant documents for transfer of huge cash.
Police have stepped up checking at various places to stop any transfer of money or other valuables ahead of the elections. Following the direction of the Election Commission, the police officials were keeping a tight vigil on transport of unaccounted cash. Vehicle checking was also taken up on national highways in various districts. Police seized Rs 4.59 crore worth of gold, silver and unaccounted cash during the checking on National Highway 44 in Kurnool.
Officials said Rs.4.32 kg of gold, five kg of silver biscuits and Rs.1.84 crore cash were seized from four persons.
Elections for state Assembly are likely to be held along with Lok Sabha polls in a couple of months. The election authorities are maintaining tight vigil in view of the big jump in pre-election seizure in neighbouring Telangana. Cash, freebies, narcotics and precious metals worth Rs 469.63 crore were seized during Telangana Assembly elections held in November last year. This was 454 per cent higher compared to seizures made in 2018 elections.