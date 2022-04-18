Cashew growers demand reasonable price

Srikakulam: Cashew farmers on Sunday have demanded reasonable price for their produce. Cashew crop are being cultivated in 11 mandals in the district in an extent of 1.10 lakh acres. Every year cashew nuts harvesting season begins from March last week.

Due to series of natural calamities cashew crop were damaged and farmers are losing their yields as a result they are incurred in debt trap. Compensation paid by the governments is not sufficient for revival of the cashew crops and also to clear the sundry debts. Rs 25, 000 is required to cultivate cashew crop in an extent of one acre land and yields for per acre cashew raw nuts are recorded as three bags. Farmers are demanding the government to procure their produce through government agencies by paying Rs 16,000 for per 80 Kg bag of nuts.