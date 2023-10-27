Casting vote for oppn will stall development, warns MP Adala

Nellore: “Don’t cast your vote to the Opposition parties, which will stall the development,” cautioned Nellore YSRCP MP and party rural constituency in-charge Adala Prabhakar Reddy. He laid foundation stone for various developmental works worth Rs 80 lakh at Choutumitta Girijana Colony in Nellore Rural constituency on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the MP claimed that development in villages started only after YSR Congress came to power in 2019 elections. He forewarned the people if they fail to elect YSRCP in the next general elections, it might adversely affect the development of the State. He disclosed that various developmental works worth Rs 152.5 crore were initiated during the last eight months in Nellore rural constituency and some projects were proposed to be taken up in the coming days.

The MP lauded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT), first of its kind in the country, through which benefits of the scheme would be credited directly into the accounts of women. He said AP is the only State in the entire country, which has been implementing welfare schemes and initiating developmental projects in a big way. He noted that if YSRCP is not voted to power in the next elections, people, especially those belong to poor and middle class, would lose all the welfare schemes.

MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy asked the people to decide whether the State needs people’s leader like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy or restructure of the development.