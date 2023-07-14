Live
CBI court to hear YS Viveka murder case today, accused to be produced in court
Highlights
The CBI court is scheduled to hear the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy today. The accused individuals will be presented in court by the police. Earlier, the CBI had filed the final charge sheet in Viveka's murder case on June 30 on the last day of deadline imposed by Supreme Court.
The six accused individuals, namely YS Bhaskar Reddy, Uday Kumar Reddy, Devi Reddy Sivashankar Reddy, Uma Shankar Reddy, Gangireddy, and Sunil Yadav, who are currently held in Chanchalguda Jail, will be produced in court by the police.
