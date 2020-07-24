CBI deploys 'Technical Team' to identify call data of suspects in YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has intensified the probe into the murder of former minister Vivekananda Reddy. CBI officials have reportedly deployed a technical team to identify the call data of the suspects in the murder case. A three-member technical team will analyze the call data of former minister and some other suspects. The team would collect details the calls received by the deceased and suspects on the day of the murder. The CBI technical team will look into the matter of whether the suspects spoke to anyone or sent short messages to anyone.

CBI officials questioned watchmen Rangaiah on Thursday in the case. As per the information that the suspects are likely to be interrogated from Friday. Earlier, the CBI team examined the Vivekananda's bed and bathrooms and spoke to his wife Saubhagyamma couple of days back and took the measurements of his house.

The former minister was allegedly murdered at his residence in Kadapa on March 15, 2019 followed by the constituting SIT by the then TDP government, which has further renewed by the YSRCP government where they have investigated the case. However, Suneetha Reddy daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy who is not satisfied with SIT investigation has moved High Court seeking the case be transferred to CBI to which the court has given assent and launched CBI inquiry.