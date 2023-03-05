CBI serves notices to YS Avinash Reddy for third time in YS Viveka murder case

The CBI officials, who have already conducted inquired Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy for two times in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case have once again issued notices to latter. CBI officials went to his residence in Pulivendula and served notices.



The CBI officials have made it clear in the notices that they must attend the hearing on the 6th of this month. It is mentioned in the notices that he has to attend the investigation at Hyderabad CBI office. However, MP Avinash was not at home when the officials came, so the officials told his father Bhaskar Reddy. The investigation agency which has already interrogated Avinash twice, is now ready to interrogate him once again.

Meanwhile, many allegations have been pouring in on MP YS Avinash in Viveka's murder case since the beginning. It was in this context that the CBI officials interrogated him. It is known that the CBI has also issued notices to Avinash's father Bhaskar Reddy.