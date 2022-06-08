CBI sleuths resume probe into Viveka murder case

Pulivendula (YSR district): After a gap of two months, the CBI sleuths on Tuesday resumed the probe into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. A four-member team of CBI officials came to Pulivendula town and inspected a small stream located at Rotaripuram area in the town along with one Sk Vinay Tullah on Tuesday morning.

Vinay Tullah worked as a computer operator in former Minister's residence. After inspecting the area for more than half-an-hour, the CBI sleuths went to Bakarapuram area from where the culprits reportedly escaped after committing the crime.

It may be recalled that former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy was brutally murdered at his residence located in Bakarapuram area in the town on March 15, 2019.

After taking over the investigation from the State police following the directions of AP High Court in July 2020, the CBI has so far probed more than 1,500 persons in the case.