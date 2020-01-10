Top
CBI special court adjourns CM Jagan's DA case to January 17

The CBI special court on Friday investigated the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's disproportionate assets case.

The CBI special court on Friday investigated the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's disproportionate assets case. Vijayasai Reddy, Dharmana Prasada Rao and IAS officer Srilakshmi were also attended the court proceedings. After hearing, the court has adjourned the case to January 17. In the meantime, CM Jagan sought the exemption from appearing the court in personal in Enforcement Directorate case.

There were arguments over the petition to hear all the discharge petitions in combine. However, the court has adjourned all the cases to January 17.

Earlier, the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached Begumpet from Gannavaram in the morning to attend the hearing at special CBI court in Nampally. The police have deployed forces at court premises to prevail law and order.

