CBIT students enter India Book of World Records

Proddatur: Students of Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Proddatur, successfully launched ‘StratoX 2025’, a student-led near-space exploration mission, which has now been recognised in India Book of World Records.

A team of 35 students from multiple engineering branches designed and launched a high-altitude balloon carrying a scientific payload that reached up to 35 km into stratosphere. The payload collected temperature, pressure, humidity and UV radiation data, along with capturing high-resolution atmospheric imagery. The mission also included a picosatellite prototype, marking CBIT’s progress toward student-developed satellite research.

CBIT Chairman Dr V Jayachandra Reddy, CEO V Lohith Reddy, Director (Academics & R&D) Prof GKD Prasanna Venkatesan, Director (Administration) Dr G Sreenivasula Reddy and Principal Dr S Sruthi congratulated students and faculty mentors.