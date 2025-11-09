Live
- Paramita students selected for national Kala Utsav competitions
- Kavitha demands immediate compensation for flood victims
- Launch service resumes from Somasila to Srisailam
- 11 candidates selected for Rajahmundry training prog
- Ghana invites Singareni to invest in mining sector
- Sakhi team rescues mentally unstable woman
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th November 2025
- CM Revanth Reddy lauds stalwart leaders in united AP for Hyderabad's development
- Here's why morning exercise feels so hard
- Reform and role: Telangana’s structural dilemma in education policy
CBIT students enter India Book of World Records
Proddatur: Students of Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Proddatur, successfully launched ‘StratoX 2025’, a student-led near-space...
Proddatur: Students of Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Proddatur, successfully launched ‘StratoX 2025’, a student-led near-space exploration mission, which has now been recognised in India Book of World Records.
A team of 35 students from multiple engineering branches designed and launched a high-altitude balloon carrying a scientific payload that reached up to 35 km into stratosphere. The payload collected temperature, pressure, humidity and UV radiation data, along with capturing high-resolution atmospheric imagery. The mission also included a picosatellite prototype, marking CBIT’s progress toward student-developed satellite research.
CBIT Chairman Dr V Jayachandra Reddy, CEO V Lohith Reddy, Director (Academics & R&D) Prof GKD Prasanna Venkatesan, Director (Administration) Dr G Sreenivasula Reddy and Principal Dr S Sruthi congratulated students and faculty mentors.