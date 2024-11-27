CCI official Amarnath Reddy transferred

Guntur: The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has transferred P Amarnath Reddy, the general manager in Guntur, due to delays in purchasing cotton stocks.

Farmers had lodged complaints against Amarnath regarding this issue, prompting higher officials at the CCI to take action. Rajendra Sha has been appointed as the new general manager for CCI Guntur. MLA Kanna Lakshmi Narayana has expressed serious concern over the delays in cotton purchases from local farmers.

He brought this issue to the attention of the Minister for Agriculture, K Atchannaidu. In response to Narayana’s request, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the Central government urging them to purchase cotton stocks from the farmers and to relax the purchasing rules to benefit them.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar discussed the farmers’ problems with CCI Chairman Lalith Kumar Gupta and requested that steps be taken to facilitate the purchase of cotton.