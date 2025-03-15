CCU will be completed by July: MLA Kotamreddy

Nellore : Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has said that the 50-bedded critical care unit (CCU) in the Government General Hospital is likely to be completed by the end of July this year.

On Friday, he inspected the ongoing works of the CCU, taken up with Rs 24 crore, in the GGH.

Later speaking to reporters, the MLA said that Ministers Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Ponguru Narayana and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and other public representatives will inaugurate the CCU. The unit being constructed with highly sophisticated medical equipment will ensure more facilities to the people of the district, he added.

The MLA urged people to extend their support to TDP-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been sanctioning number of developmental projects to the district.