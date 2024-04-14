CEC condemns attack on YS Jagan, seeks report on the incident

The Central Election Commission has strongly condemned the recent stone attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy, expressing outrage over the security failure that allowed such an incident to occur. The incident occurred just days after similar incidents at the Prime Minister's House and the CM's House, prompting the EC to demand a detailed report on the latest incident.

In response to the EC's orders, the police in Vijayawada have been mobilised to investigate the attack. CCTV footage from the area is currently being examined, with special teams formed to delve into the case further. Vijayawada's Commissioner of Police, Kranti Rana, will be submitting a preliminary report on the attack to the EC later today.

This latest incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of political figures in the region, with authorities pledging to take swift action to ensure the protection of public officials. The EC's swift response to the attack highlights the importance of maintaining security during a crucial election period.