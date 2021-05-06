CEC postpones by-election for 8 assembly seats including Badvel in AP amid rise in covid cases

The Central Election Commission has taken a crucial decision as the second phase of coronavirus outbreak in the country is on the rise. The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) has backtracked on the by-elections to be held in several states, including Andhra Pradesh, in the wake of the Coronavirus cases and announced postponement of by-elections in several places across the country. It is known that the recent 5 state elections took place.

It is learned that by-elections were recently held for the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat in Telangana and the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in AP, along with the 5 state assembly elections. In both cases, ruling party has won the seat with YCP leader Gurumoorthy won in Tirupati and TRS leader Nomula Bhagat in Nagarjunasagar.

Criticisms abound that this election is the reason for the spread of corona across the country. By-elections are to be held in 8 Assembly seats along with three Lok Sabha seats across the country. The EC postponed the election in this order and has made it clear that elections will not be held until conditions in the country improve and normalcy returns. The by election for lok sabha seats of Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, Dadra Nagar Haveli in the Union Territory and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh are to be held. Apart from these, by-elections were to be held in Sindgi in Karnataka, Kalka in Eliabad, Eliabad, Fatehpur in Himachal Pradesh, Vallabhbh Nagar in Rajasthan, Rajbala and Maraingkeng in Meghalaya, and Badvelu in Andhra Pradesh.

The ruling party MLA in Badvelu in Kadapa district, Dr. Venkata Subbaiah died of an illness. In this context, a by-election in Badvelu was inevitable. The situation will be reviewed after taking information from the respective states. Depending on the circumstances after that. The Election Commission said it would take a decision on the conduct of the elections in due course.