Celebrating seven years of a ‘musical movement’

Visakhapatnam: Encapsulating an array of customised outreach sessions in different platforms such as ‘swachh swar’, ‘swara2raga’ and ‘spandana’, ‘PaRa the Supreme’, a music movement, embarked by renowned Carnatic singer Pantula Rama aims at achieving social oneness through a ‘no barrier’ approach.

With a dedicated team of musicians and aficionados coming together to host a series of curated programmes, the endeavour intends to promote Carnatic music among various classes.

Launched in 2017, the unique socio-cultural movement focused on featuring a host of events at various places. From grand concerts by eminent musicians to workshops, debates to discussions, interactive sessions to musical skits, PaRa made music an integral part of life among masses. “In addition, we have been catering to schools, colleges and orphanages through an innovative programme known as ‘Vistara’. Over the years, our outreach programmes have not only catered to customised needs of masses but also garnered an overwhelming response from various quarters,” says Pantula Rama, founder secretary of PaRa, on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of PaRa celebrated on September 1 (Sunday).

Marking its seven-year-long journey, the PaRa organised a day-long programmes at Kalabharathi, including a concert, ‘Tholubommalata’ by Chinnanjaneyulu and troupe, focusing on ‘Myravana Charitra’ from the Ramayana followed by an interactive session on puppetry. “Each art form has its own charm. Through our unique sessions, we try to keep the art forms alive and encourage people, youth in particular, to preserve our culture and tradition that are gradually disappearing,” elaborates Pantula Rama.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, the PaRa hosted ‘kriti sameeksha’, a session featuring musical and lyrical analysis of Carnatic music compositions. More than 20 musicians and music students rendered musical compositions on the occasion.

Also, ‘nadaswaram’ and ‘dolu’ concert was presented by Sangeeta Sudhanidhi Guruvilla Appanna and Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham Asthana Vidwan Gurivilli Durga Rao, while N Gopala Rao and P Chittiraju provided support for nadaswaram and ‘dolu’ respectively. The anniversary programmes were organised in the presence of president of PaRa P Gopala Rao and vice president and violinist MSN Murthy, among others.





Renowned Carnatic musician and founder secretary of PaRa Pantula Rama



