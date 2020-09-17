Central agencies agree to set up five Centers of Excellence in AP: Mekapati Gautam Reddy

Minister for Industries and information Technology and skill Development Mekapati Gautam Reddy said that a comprehensive industry survey has been conducted in the state. He told the media on Thursday that the central agencies had agreed to set up five centers of excellence. The Chairman of the Neethu Aayog said that he appreciated the 'Nadu-Nedu' program. He said there would be a central contribution to the development of 8 fishing harborus, Gautam Reddy said.

"We have been setting up skill development centers since December and are trying to bring the bulk drug park to the Andhra Pradesh," minister said. He also said that works of the Ramayapatnam port would begin by December. "We are taking steps for IT development in Visakhapatnam. Steps have been taken to set up a World Cloud Center and giving high priority to work from home, " said Minister Gautam Reddy.