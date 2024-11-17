Central Bank of India conducts property expo

Guntur: Central Bank of India Regional office Guntur conducted property expo at Guntur regional office on Saturday for three regions (i.e) Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam).

In the property expo, 21 properties were displayed for auction. The visitors have shown interest in buying some of the properties.

Chief Manager B K Prasad and other staff members were present at the expo and welcomed the visitors and made it successful.